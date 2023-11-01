CAYA meeting brings smiles, confidence

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The annual meeting for Clarkston Area Youth Assistance was held Oct. 25 at the Clarkston Community Schools Administration Building as executive team members discussed 2023 with an eye on 2024.

“I can look back at last year and say it was a good year for CAYA,” said CAYA Chair Jan Scislowicz. “Our donor support as well as granted CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funds were strong, which allowed us to offer more opportunities for kids to go to camps and participate in a variety of activities.”

“CAYA is a wonderful group of people working hard for the benefit of the children in this community,” added CAYA Vice Chair Jackie Fromm, who is taking on the new role of advisor.

Tricia Delude is CAYA’s new vice chair and was installed into her position, along with Scislowicz, Fromm, and treasurer John Nicholson at the meeting by Oakland County Youth Assistance Chief Liz Csizmadia, for the 2023-24 school year (pictured).

Caseworker Lauren Klos spoke on how the 2022-23 school year was challenging, yet fulfilling.

“The year started fast with new referrals pouring in right away in September and it never really slowed down,” said Klos. “Every month, I received 8-13 new referrals. February was the slowest month with six new referrals. Typically, I receive less referrals in the winter and summer months. However, that was not the case this past year. I was not the only youth assistance office experiencing an increase in new referrals – several other areas saw this trend as well.

“To me, it speaks of the current needs that youth and families have, especially as we are coming out of the pandemic. With the increase in needs, especially for mental health, there were also challenges with accessing the resources to help meet those needs. Several therapists or counseling agencies had waitlists and families had to wait for months before starting much needed therapy services. It was a challenging year, but with advocacy, short-term counseling, and offering support, I did my best to help families in whatever way I could.”

Also at the meeting, it was announced Sharon Roush will be leaving her role as office manager, replaced by Sherry Snudden.

Wrapping up the morning, Fromm was presented the Community Award Certificate by Scislowicz. Fromm has been involved with CAYA for more than 30 years, holding every role except treasurer.

“I’m just drawn to this organization,” said Fromm. “The people that work with us are just really nice people.

“We’re all working for the same thing, just to help the kids.”

TOP PHOTO: From left, John Nicholson, Jan Scislowicz, Tricia Delude, and Jackie Fromm are sworn in as CAYA officers by Oakland County Youth Assistance Chief Liz Csizmadia. ABOVE PHOTO: Jan Scislowicz, left, presents Jackie Fromm with CAYA’s Community Award certificate at the meeting. Photos: Matt Mackinder