CAYA presents year-end update at annual meeting

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — On Oct. 29, the Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA) held its annual meeting to provide an end-of-the-year update on its programming throughout the year.

The theme was “Power of Positive Experiences” and included a keynote address from Scott Hamilton, Manager of the 6th circuit court family division in the division’s judicial support department.

Hamilton spoke about legislation that has been passed that allows adults to combat the mental health crisis, parenting, social media and other things that contribute to interference in a child’s life and help aid CAYA in its mission to strengthen youth and families and to reduce the incidence of delinquency, abuse and neglect through community prevention.

CAYA Caseworker Lauren Klos provided the caseworker report.

CAYA had 161 total cases from July of 2023 to June of 2024 which included 74 new referrals and 87 open cases. According to CAYA, there were 215 total families impacted by caseworker services.

As far as referrals, 72% of new referrals engaged in services while 9% had some contact but didn’t fully engage in services, another 9% started services but didn’t finish and the last 9% did not engage in service at all.

Of the total referrals, 60 came from the school district, seven came from the Oakland County Juvenile Intake Department and a handful of others came from a parent/guardian, the Oakland County prosecutor, CIPT intake, community agency and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services/Child Protective Services.

Klos read a few messages received from the 42% of students and parents who completed their goals had their cases closed.

Judy Ableser, a committee member, discussed family education initiatives like the Resiliency Series that helped teach students and parents on how to promote resilience at home, and how to strengthen their mental resilience and prepare for life’s challenges.

Other initiatives include Girls Stand Strong, a group for middle school girls to discuss self-esteem, healthy body image, decision-making and positive communication, and the Power of Choice, a class for students in 8th through 12th grade to learn about the risks of substance abuse.

There were 37 skill building scholarships granted, 10 pay to participate club fees paid, eight weeks of day camp granted, four overnight weeks at camp Copneconic and two overnight weeks at camp Ohiyesa granted.

Lastly, Pinwheels for Prevention and annual Youth Recognition ceremony were highlighted.

Pinwheels for Prevention, a program aimed at preventing child and adolescent adversity and maltreatment including child abuse before it happens through the strengthening of the well-being of children, has seen 1,284 pinwheels planted with 52 pinwheel gardens throughout the community.

Additionally, CAYA recognized 71 students at its Youth Recognition ceremony in April for their growth in personal well-being and/or for demonstrating their concern for the well-being of others.