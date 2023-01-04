CCS back Jan. 9

Clarkston Community Schools will be back in session after the holiday break next Monday, Jan. 9, after the last day was Dec. 22 (a snow day canceled school Dec. 23).

In a communication to families Dec. 22, CCS Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan had hopes the break will be a benefit to all.

“Over the next few weeks, I hope you have time to connect with the people you love. Whether it’s a trip, a conversation, or a family movie night, nothing is more fulfilling. I also hope you have the ability to take a breath, unwind, and recharge. Then when we all come back in 2023, we will be ready for a great year ahead!”