Cecilia Huff, 87

Cecilia Ann Huff, “Ceil,” passed into her Savior’s arms on April 29, 2023, at the age of 87, in the Cumberland Hospice House after a three-year battle with cancer.

She was a warrior and well cared for by her loving, committed spouse, CC Duff.

Ceil was born September 30, 1935 in Pontiac, to Adam and Florence Hensel. She was the loving mother of Daniel (Mary) Croteau, Ann (Charles) Groomes, Sherri (Ray) Carney, Kevin (Pam) Croteau, and Dennis (Zelda) Croteau, treasured grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 19, great-great grandmother of three, dearest sister of Evelyn Croteau and Joseph (Marge) Hensel.

Ceil moved to Fairfield Glade, Tenn., in 1990 and built the Pirates Plateau alongside Peavine Road with her late spouse, Frank Huff. This miniature golf adventure playland was the source of enjoyment of many residents and vacationers throughout the years. Ceil was on the Board of Directors of Nurses & Company Home Health Care and served as a past volunteer for Cumberland Hospice House.

She was an avid boater and golfer, achieving a hole in one on an all-girls trip to Bermuda!

Ceil was a fun-loving friend, mother and grandmother, dearly loved by many, and will be missed by all who knew her!

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank Huff, her son-in-law Alan Ritter, siblings Earl Hensel, William (Peggy) Hensel, Mildred (Bill) Reeve, Clarence (Joyce) Hensel, George (Alice) Hensel, Marge Bender, and Eugene Croteau.

A memorial mass will be held May 27 at 10 a.m. in the pavilion at the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church. Memorials can be made to Cumberland House Auxiliary, P.O. Box 1943, Crossville, TN 38558.