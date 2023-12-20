Celebrating 2023 Chamber award winners

The Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Gala event Dec. 7 at Deer Lake Athletic Club, handing out awards for 2023, including the Clarkston Independence District Library as Nonprofit of the Year during the Snowflake Soiree. From right is Chamber Executive Director Kendal Petzold, Sissy Phillips, Julie Meredith and David Silberman, of the CIDL, and Chamber Program Manager Kate Masters. See more photos on page 7 of this week’s paper. Photos: John Ransom/Winship Studio