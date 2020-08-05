Challenges in C-Town

Challenge Island is coming to Clarkston.

The hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) enrichment program with various locations across the country, Challenge Island is offering a new interactive camp this year for local Clarkston residents, and is promises to be quite the “trip.”

Mike and Michelle Peterson, who live in the local community and have been active supporters of the Team RUSH 27 robotics team and other STEM opportunities for local youth, will be teaching “STEAM Road Trip USA,” which will give kids ages 5-11 an opportunity to learn about different locations around the country each day from Boston to Yellowstone to San Francisco and more, while solving STEAM-related challenges related to each of those locations.

“Due to COVID, we’ve taught this camp for kids from around the country virtually this summer. We’re excited to be able to partner with Clarkston Community Education and Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors to bring a live version of it home to our local community,” said Mike. “Plus, we’ll finally be able to do some special activities in the camp we’ve always wanted to include, but which would have been too messy to do over a Zoom call.”

Challenge Island is the week of August 10, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Clarkston Community Education, 6558 Waldon Road.

Registration is available through the Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors website, itpr.org and registrations are being accepted through August 6. For more information abou Challenge Island, please email Mike at mikep@challenge-island.com.