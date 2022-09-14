Chamber fundraiser

The Women “Seeing” Clarkston fundraiser is coming up on Sept. 30 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Clarkston Family Farm.

Hosted by Premier Eyecare and in collaboration with the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, the event will further support the farm and Neighbor for Neighbor.

Tickets are $55 or two for $100 (pay online or make checks out to Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce). Register at business.clarkston.org/events.

Tickets include fundraiser entry, Crispelli’s catering, desserts, two drink tickets, and trivia.

Call Kate or Andrea at 248-241-6537 with questions.