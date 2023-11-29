Chamber Gala event coming up Dec. 7

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Annual Gala and Awards Dinner on Dec. 7 at Deer Lake Athletic Club, 6167 White Lake Road, from 6-9 p.m.

The theme for this year’s event is “Snowflake Soiree: A Winter Wonderland Dinner.”

Entertainment will include enchanting melodies of dueling pianos, adding a musical spark to the evening of celebration.

“Join us for an evening of elegance and charm as we celebrate the success of the past year with a touch of magic,” said Chamber Executive Director Kendal Petzold, Marketing and Membership Manager Kate Masters and Office Manager Megan Messer. “Your presence will add to the magic of the evening as we honor outstanding individuals and celebrate their achievements. It’s an opportunity to connect with old friends, make new ones, and reflect on what our community has accomplished this year.”

Formal or cocktail attire with a hint of frosty flare is encouraged.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit clarkston.org/events and for those with questions, email info@clarkston.org.

“We look forward to sharing this magical evening with you,” said Petzold, Masters, and Messer. “Thank you for being a part of our community.”