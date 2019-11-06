Chamber honors business, community leaders

The Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce will honor five individuals and groups during the Third Annual Chamber Choice Awards at 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Pine Knob Carriage House.

Jesica Spencer of Spencer Real Estate won the The Fritz Jackson Award for Small Business Leader of the Year. Winning the Young Professional of the Year award is Matt Senter of Senter, CPA, P.C. In the category of Chamber Volunteer of the Year, the winner is Anthony Angel of IGD Solutions. Clarkston Area Optimist Club will be honored with the Non-Profit Organization of the Year award. Lastly, in the category of Rising Star of the Year, the winner is Chris Stoll of Oxford Bank.

Nominations were provided by chamber members and the winners were selected based on qualifications, number of submissions, and relevancy to the award category. This event will feature a photobooth, buffet dinner and an open bar. Call 248-625-8055.