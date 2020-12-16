Chance of Clarkston schools opening in January ‘very strong’

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

In Clarkston Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Ryan’s weekly letter to the district’s parents, he wrote something that many parents have been hopeful to read.

“It certainly feels strange to be experiencing December without the usual festivities, but a new year is around the corner and the likelihood of our return to face-to-face instruction on January 19 is very strong,” Ryan said.

The district started the school year in a virtual mode before opening the buildings in October. A month later, schools closed again due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“Until that time (January 19), please know that our educators, administrators, and Board of Education are grateful for your partnership at home,” said Ryan. “As parents ourselves, we understand and appreciate the demands required to fill the gaps until we can be together again. When we were forced to suspend face-to-face instruction in November, I told you that we would remain in a distance learning model through the end of the first semester and re-evaluate our ability to implement a tiered re-entry for special education, athletics, and activities. This remains our plan.”

Ryan noted that there are three paths to look at when deciding how to move forward.

The most likely path is that virus rates continue to decline, with no holiday spike in cases, and “evidence of a positive trend which would allow our elementary students to return to the classroom for face-to-face instruction and secondary students in our established 6-12 hybrid learning model.”

Ryan added that the district is evaluating the potential of district-wide distance learning Wednesdays for all K-12 students to allow for a break from physical contact and deep clean the school buildings. Students with IEPs in Level 3-4 programs would resume in-person services and instruction one week prior to all students coming back. Athletics and activities would resume according to state guidelines.

The less likely path would see virus rates steadily increase, necessitating continued K-12 distance learning for the foreseeable future. Some in-person activities and services may be permitted.

The least likely path would be where there is a drastic decrease in virus rates for an unequivocal full return to face-to-face instruction for all students K-12, five full days a week.

So what has changed in the past six weeks or so?

“A number of new factors have emerged since we transitioned to distance learning on November 6,” said Ryan. “These factors play an important role in our district’s path forward. CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and MDHHS (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services) have updated guidance reducing quarantine from 14 to 10 days. With 14-day mass quarantines and a critical shortage of substitute teachers and support staff, we could not physically sustain our system with enough available staff on hand to ensure the continuity of in-person operations. A school district can’t run without adequate staffing, particularly during a pandemic, when understaffed buildings represent broader safety and educational concerns.

“Reducing the quarantine period will bring staff back to work sooner and help reduce staffing stresses. The CDC also suggested that those who test negative for the virus after seven days may be released from quarantine, However, neither the MDHHS nor the Oakland County Health Division has adopted this guidance, as it does not require a molecular test which is the most accurate.”

Ryan went on to say that he is encouraged by the CDC and MDHHS’s updated guidance, the trend of slightly decreasing virus cases per 10,000 in our community, and the imminence of a vaccine.

“Personal responsibility remains an important component of our ability to reopen our schools,” Ryan said. “Now is not the time to let your guard down when it comes to social distancing, handwashing, and mask-wearing. I look forward to providing specific plans related to our path forward in my next communication on Friday, January 8.”

***

Earlier this month, the Michigan Association of Nonpublic Schools (MANS) joined three of its member high schools, including Everest Collegiate Academy in Clarkston, and several families in filing a lawsuit in federal court against MDHHS Director Robert Gordon claiming that the December 7 order closing religious high schools is not supported by evidence of safety and violates the First Amendment right to practice religion.

MANS Executive Director Brian Broderick stated MANS involvement in the court action is “to allow MANS and member schools to continue with their COVID-19 preparedness and safety plans – which have been effective – to safely educate and form their students consistent with their constitutional religious liberties.

“MANS member high schools have proven it is possible to educate students in-person in a safe manner, when appropriate. The state’s latest order inhibits the faith formation of students and violates their constitutional right to practice religion while leaving open secular businesses where transmission of COVID-19 is more likely to occur. While faith is integrated into curriculum, physical presence at a faith-based school allows for additional, unique integration beyond classroom instruction.

“This includes religious services, participation in the sacraments, and the overall Christian community.”