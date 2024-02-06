Charles Overfield, 91

OVERFIELD

Charles “Charlie” Overfield, of Clarkston, died peacefully Feb. 4, 2024, with his family by his side at the age of 91.

Loving husband of Nancy, father of Kerry (Ralph) Weil, Jeanette Johnson, Randy (Ann) Overfield, Phyllis (Henri) Gadoua, Michelle Leonard, and Nickie (Norm) Carmichael, grandpa of Jennifer (Daniel), Brian, Daniel (Jennifer), Kara, Christine (Adam), Kelsey, Adam (Lauren), and Lauren (Travis), papa of Shantel (Joseph) and Landon (Kayla), great-grandpa and papa of 11, brother of Grace, Joann, Patsie, Glenda, June, Sherry, Donald, Bill, and Roger, and uncle of many. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters June, Sue, and Donna, and brothers Bobby, and Rick.

Charlie was born the son of Mr. and Mrs. Central and Ruby (Daniels) Overfield on Nov. 2, 1932, in Jonesboro, Ark., and was raised in a large southern family of 15 children, before moving to Michigan. He owned and operated Overfield Carpentry for many years before he and his wife Nancy started CNO Enterprises. He was a hardworking master carpenter, a framer, and a man with much skill, building countless homes throughout the Clarkston and Waterford areas.

Charlie loved his family more than anything else, and taking care of his horses, dogs, and chickens. In his free time, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved watching NASCAR, and was a skilled heavy machine operator.

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 12, at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Ottawa Park.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.