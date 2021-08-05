Christopher Luzi, 50

Christopher Vincent Luzi, of Lapeer, died tragically August 1, 2021 at the age of 50.

Chris was born June 21, 1971 in Pontiac to Clary and Marie (Tomaszewski) Luzi.

He graduated from Clarkston High School, Class of 1989. Chris excelled athletically during high school – his senior year he placed second in his weight class in the state of Michigan wrestling finals. His love of wrestling continued as an adult having coached at Bloomfield High School for a time.

Chris went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Northern Michigan University.

Early in his career, Chris worked for Children’s Village in Oakland County. More recently, he worked in construction with Storrs Emergency Services in Goodrich.

Chris was a passionate outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing of all sorts but always with his son, Dakota. Chris will be remembered as the friend who would give anyone the shirt off his back.

Chris is survived by his son, Dakota Luzi of Macomb, father Clary Luzi of Cross Village, brother Scott (Laura) Luzi of Escondido, Calif., uncle and aunts Harry and Ellen Luzi of Lapeer, and Nancy Thomas of Cadiz, Ky. Chris is also survived by many cousins and beloved extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his dear mother Marie Luzi, his grandparents Clary and Maxine Luzi and Anthony and Mary Tomaszewski, and uncles Tony Thomas and Thomas Tomaszewski.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Monday, August 9 at Muir Brothers Funeral Home, Lapeer. Chris’ funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 10 at Muir Brothers. His family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. the morning of the service. In keeping with Chris’ wishes, cremation will follow the funeral service.

