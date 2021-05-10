Christopher Serbinoff, 89

Christopher Serbinoff passed away peacefully at his home in Clarkston on May 9, 2021 at the age of 89.

He met his medical challenges with courage and persistence.

He is survived by Judith, his wife of 58 years, his daughter, Victoria (Brian) Mattson, and son, Thomas (Janice) Serbinoff, beloved grandsons, Joel Serbinoff, and Nicholas and Jeremy Mattson, special cousin George Antonios, longtime faithful friend, Ray Robinson and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother George.

Chris was born in Keego Harbor in 1931. He attended Roosevelt School, then moved to Pontiac where he attended Washington Junior High. Graduation from Pontiac High was in 1949, where he was an enthusiastic member of the Pontiac High Band. He also enjoyed playing trumpet in a high school dance band.

The University of Michigan was Chris’s college of choice, where he was awarded his BA degree in 1953 and his MA in History in 1954. After graduation, he served two years in the Army, spending time in Germany and Austria.

Chris was a well-respected educator in the Waterford School District for 34 years, where he taught History and Government. He began teaching at Children’s Village and then taught at Waterford Kettering High School for the remainder of his teaching career. Reading history books was a lifelong passion.

He was a very talented artist who loved to paint landscapes of favorite places form his and Judith’s many trips to Europe.

His original Christmas card delighted friends and family for many years.

A longtime favorite summer pastime for Chris was golfing with The Waterford “Old Guys” golf league.

Chris also loved golfing and playing chess with his grandsons and taking family vacations to Washington D.C., the Black Hills, and the Florida Keys.

A private service and burial will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to the Waterford Foundation for Public Education/Music Department, or to your favorite charity.

Arrangements entrusted to the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford.

Online guestbook modetzfuneralhomes.com.