Chrome & Ice returns to Dort Financial Center this weekend

FLINT — The 9th Annual Chrome & Ice™ will be a three-day event, Feb. 9-11, which also marks the return of the VIP Experience Friday night.

The Winter Indoor Car event’s theme this year is “Shake, Rattle & Roll,” a tribute to the 1950s.

The lobby of the Dort Financial Center will have an amazing display of Cars, Gas Pumps, Vintage Neon and more – including a featured display of GTO’s will also take center stage on the Ice.

Back to the Bricks will feature classic and custom vehicles, sports cars, muscle cars, hot rods, and trucks in the two arenas, the hallways and around the mezzanine.

With more than 50 sponsors and automotive-related vendor displays, demonstrations, concessions, live entertainment, and a chance to attend the VIP Experience on Friday Night, organizers with Back to the Bricks say they know it will be a good time.

Back to the Bricks said it would like to thank the title sponsor General Motors and Dort Financial Credit Union. Chrome & Ice™ will have ALL NEW surprises for this three-day indoor Winter Classic Car Event.

Chrome & Ice™ 2024 will be open to the public Friday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., with the VIP Experience starting at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The awards ceremony starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Check out the vintage 50’s display in the Lobby, the Cars on display throughout the arena, visit the vendors and sponsors and don’t miss the Swap Meet and Craft Vendor area downstairs in the tunnel, the Rockabilly Show will take place on stage on Sunday at noon.

Come see who’s crowned the next Ms. Chrome & Ice™.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults, and $7 for youth, ages 12-17. Children under 12 are free. Parking at the arena is $5 at the gates. VIP Experience: Friday, Feb. 9 doors open at 7 p.m.

Brought back by popular demand is the VIP EXPERIENCE on Friday night from 7-10 p.m. Tickets for the VIP Experience will be $45 each and will include parking, general admission to the car show, coat check and live musical entertainment.

Plus, with your VIP Ticket is a complimentary adult beverage at any of several bars in the arena, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and dessert in the Blue Line Room from 7-9 p.m., compliments of the Dort Financial Credit Union.

Proceeds from Chrome & Ice™ and the VIP Experience will support the Back to the Bricks® Youth Scholarship Fund.

Details: Visit backtothebricks.org/chromeandice2024/