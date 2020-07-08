CHS hoopsters receive ’19-20 awards

Awards for the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team were released last week.

The Wolves finished with an overall record 21-1 and were OAA Red league champions with an 12-0 record. The team ended the season early due to COVID-19 restrictions.

They received Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Team Academic All-State Honorable Mention with a team grade point average of 3.29.

Individual honors include:

Matt Nicholson: BCAM Individual Academic All-State with 3.67 GPA; BCAM Best of the Best All-State Dream Team; Associated Press All-State 1st Team; Detroit News All-State 1st Team; Detroit Free Press All-State 1st Team (Captain), MLive Metro Detroit Dream Team; All-League OAA Red Team; and Team Co-MVP

Fletcher Loyer: Detroit News All-State 1st Team; BCAM Best Division 1 All-State Team; Associated Press All-State 2nd Team; Detroit Free Press All-State 3rd Team; MLive Metro Detroit 2nd Team; All-League OAA Red Team; Team Co-MVP; and BCAM Top Ten Individual All-State 3-pt Shooters Award, with the third highest percentage in Michigan.

Keegan Wasilk: Detroit News All-State Honorable Mention Team; Detroit Free Press All-State Honorable Mention Team; MLive Metro Detroit Honorable Mention Team; All-League OAA Red Team; and Team Co-MVP.

Zach Austin: BCAM Team First Award.

Cole Donchez: Team Defense Award.

Nathan Steinman: Team Most Improved Player.