CHS student completes Eagle Scout project

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Drew Weaver finished his Eagle Scout project helping out Clarkston Family Farm with repairing chicken coops and making nesting boxes for the chickens.

Weaver, a sophomore at Clarkston High School and Eagle Scout in Troop 1629 of Royal Oak, attended Independence Elementary and grew up going to Clarkston Family Farm and helping out the farm’s founder and Executive Director Chelsea O’Brien.

“Mrs. O’Brien has always been so nice so I did my scout volunteer hours with her,” said Weaver. “When she said she needed the chicken coop repaired and nesting boxes for the chickens I knew it was the job for my Eagle project. I am glad to give back to the farm. It’s given me so much.”

“I was very impressed with Drew’s commitment to the project and his compassion and love for all the farm animals, especially the chickens,” O’Brien said. “Renovating our chicken coop and adding all of the nesting boxes and a better way to mitigate the water issues during heavy rain was a challenging project with multiple elements of not just fundraising but engineering and execution. Our entire year farm team, and especially our Barnyard Buddy volunteer team, are all so grateful for Drew’s concerted efforts. He should be commended on this difficult and successful Eagle Scout project. We sure dig it and so do our feathered friends. I think they are laying more too now.”

Weaver coordinated efforts with O’Brien and engineer and architect, Cory and Robyn Johnston to develop plans for reconstruction of the farms chicken coop in the Hen Haven area of the farm. The reconstruction included new nesting boxes, reinforcing and replacing walls/framing and adding gutter/downspout system with rain water collection.

Weaver also raised funds and held numerous meetings to ensure the design and materials were on point. He led three build dates with family, friends and fellow scouts to complete his project. The chickens were active members on the build dates and immediately began nesting in their new nesting boxes.

For more information about Clarkston Family Farm, to volunteer or to donate, please visit https://clarkstonfamilyfarm.org. -Wendi Price