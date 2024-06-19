CIDL seeks community input for strategic plan

Your local library is looking for input and ideas! The Clarkston Independence District Library has been working with consultants, Fast Forward Libraries, since January of this year for their Strategic Plan.

When asked why a Strategic Plan was important, Director of the Library, Julie Meredith recalled a quote by Alan Lakein “Planning is bringing the future into the present so you can do something about it now.”

The Library has been growing and evolving since a group of ladies in the Clarkston Community Women’s Club started raising money and gathering books back in 1954.

Julie explained how the library has “certainly come a long way since those humble beginnings, and we want to continue to serve our residents in ways that enrich your quality of life.”

If you’ve always wanted certain programs or books or movies – this is your chance to tell the library! As Julie said “This is such a great place to live, learn, work and play. We want to engage with our community, lean in and listen to what’s important to you, so we can move the Library forward with services that fit your aspirations for your community.”

Help shape your library’s future by completing their community survey! The survey is completely anonymous and should only take about 10 minutes. There are hard copies of the surveys, in both Spanish and English, at the library. Stop by to pick one up and fill it out. The survey can also be found online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CIDLGeneral.

Thank you for sharing your voice and helping shape the future of your local public library! If you have any questions about the Library’s Strategic Planning process, please reach out to Sissy Phillips, Head of Marketing & Engagement (phillipss@cidlibrary.org).