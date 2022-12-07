City approves vehicle charging stations

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Clarkston will soon have three electric vehicle charging stations after city council approved the additions at the Nov. 28 meeting.

One will be in the lot at Washington and Main streets and two others at the Depot lot. Each station will charge two vehicles.

Clarkston Mayor said the stations “will give Clarkston a ‘trickle’ of revenue and a place for out-of-town restaurant goers to charge their batteries while having a lovely dinner in one of our restaurants.”

The plan is to have the chargers up and running by mid-January, but this will be dependent on weather and the installation timing of the needed electrical feeds from DTE Energy, said Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith.

“The cost to the city is zero,” Smith said. “The charging units are being provided free of charge by General Motors and Bowman Chevrolet. The installation is also being provided at no cost by Charge EV, LLC of Holly.

“While the exact charge per kilowatt is still to be determined, all users (residents or visitors) will pay the same fee, based on the number of kilowatts used.”