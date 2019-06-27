City hall work

A temporary pathway to the City of the Village of Clarkston office’s rear door has been installed as construction work continues.
In an effort to keep costs down, city staff will remain in the building throughout the project, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.
During construction, the city mailbox and payment drop-box will be temporarily located next to the city driveway entrance, Smith said.
A temporary pathway to the City of the Village of Clarkston office’s rear door has been installed as construction work continues.