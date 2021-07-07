City sign sale

The city’s online auction of the old street signs netted the city $4,700.

All proceeds will be used to upgrade the remaining street signs and poles in the city.

Auction winners can come to the city office on Depot Road to pay for and pick-up signs.

Signs that did not sell can still be purchased from the office. Traffic signs are available for $10 each, aluminum street signs are $15 each, and embossed street signs are $20 each.