City special meeting

City of the Village of Clarkston

City Council

Special Meeting Minutes

12 17 2018 Minutes

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call: Wylie, Reynolds, Marsh, Kneisc, Detkowski, Avery, Mayor Haven. All Present Approval of Agenda: Motion by Marsh, Supported by Detkowski to approve the agenda. All Yes, Motion Carried.

Presentation by Jonathan Smith, City Manager. Sam Moraco, Builder. Jerry Carter, Architect. Steve Wyckoff, and Jeff Peariso, High School Building Trades teachers. Regarding repairs needed on City Hall, proposed renovation and expansion.

Resolution: Resolved by Kneisc Supported by Reynolds to spend up to $7,500.00 for construction drawings and site plan of Proposed City Hall/DPW building renovation and expansion with the funds to come from GL account # 401 901 805.001 payable to Total Environmental Design LLC.

Roll Call: Wylie, Haven, Avery, Marsh, Detkowski, Kneisc, Reynolds, All Yes. Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Marsh, Supported by Wylie to adjourn at 8:47 PM. Motion Carried.

For the complete minutes please contact Sandy Miller, City Clerk at 248-625-1559 or millers@villageofclarkston.org