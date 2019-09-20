Clare Elizabeth Harrison, 28, of Grand Rapids, Mich., died unexpectedly Augusts 27th 2019, due to a sudden genetic cardiac arrhythmia. Clare was born July 9th, 1991 in Topeka, KS. Clare is survived by her parents Cynthia Cookingham, M.D., Duane Harrison, M. D., and her twin sister Meredith Harrison. Clare had three beloved dogs Dixie, Finn, and Auggie, as well as three rabbits. She grew up in Clarkston, MI. Clare graduated from Saginaw Valley State University (B.A.), Saginaw, MI and also from Marian University, Indianapolis, with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She was a registered nurse at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. She was an avid reader her entire life and gathered a large library of treasured books. She loved kayaking, swimming, camping, wildflowers, and anything in nature. She always loved a good cup of black coffee. She was preceded in death by grandparents Marion and Robert Harrison and Helen and Cory Cookingham M.D. A Memorial service is to be held October 13th at Fallasburg Park in Lowell, Michigan. Charitable donations may be directed to SXM Paws Dog Rescue through GoFundMe.