Clarkston athletes aid in Dragons’ water polo games

The Dragons United Boys Varsity Water Polo defeated Troy United on April 20, 22-6. Clarkston senior Owen Brown scored three goals.

They traveled to Seaholm for the start of district seeding tournaments on Friday and defeated the Walled Lake Cobras, 16-2. Brown and Clarkston junior Canyon Roodbeen scored three goals.

The Dragons drew the toughest tournament play of the day on Saturday morning as the only team with back to back games against state ranked teams. They drew Seaholm, ranked ninth, followed by Birmingham Groves, ranked eighth. The Dragons lost in both, 16-5 and 15-3.

The boys team lost to Ann Arbor Skyline, April 17. The day consisted of two varsity and junior varsity games. Brown scored three goals in the two games. Roodbeen had two goals. The Dragons fell 16-5 and 17-8.

The Dragons United Girls Varsity Water Polo team also won their game against Troy United, 14-9. The Dragons played them again on Saturday and won, 11-10.

The girls team played seven games in three days with only eight players and showed they are a team full of grit and determination. The Dragons fell to Seaholm, 20-5, April 15, and were back in the pool on April 16, for the district seeding tournament at Birmingham Groves High School.

They defeated Troy United, 19-5 in their first district seeding tournament game, April 16. Clarkston junior Elin Gebrowsky had one goal The Dragons lost to Birmingham Groves 12-4 in the second tournament game.

The Dragons United Water Polo teams are made of players from Clarkston, Lake Orion and Oxford.