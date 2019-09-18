Clarkston City Council, 8-12-19

City Council Regular Meeting Minutes

08/12/2019 Final Minutes

Call to Order 7:00pm By Mayor Haven Pledge of Allegiance Roll Call Mayor Haven, Avery, Catallo, Kneisc, Marsh, Reynolds, Wylie. All Present Approval of Agenda – Motioned by Haven 2nd by Catallo to approve agenda. City Manager Report Public Comments: None Motion – Acceptance of the Consent Agenda as Presented

Motion to accept by Catallo seconded by Wylie to approve the Treasurer’s Report ending 08/07/2019 and minutes 07/08/2019 Final and 07/22/2019 Draft. All yes. Motion carried.

New Business

8a. Resolution: N Holcomb Rd Tree Removal and Trimming

Resolved by Wylie Seconded by Avery to approve the City Manager to contract with Shiver Tree Service for a total cost of $5000 to remove three large Silver Maple trees and trim two Walnut trees on N. Holcomb Rd, to be paid from the Tree Trimming Budget with available funds of $5000.

Adjourn: Motion by Haven Seconded by Kneisc to adjourn at 7:43pm. All yes. Motion carried.

Respectfully Submitted by

Jennifer Speagle, City Clerk