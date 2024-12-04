Clarkston City Council swears in at Nov. 25 meeting

Mayor Sue Wylie wins reelection

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — With the votes finally tallied, there will be two familiar faces and two new faces on the City of the Village of Clarkston’s City Council.

There were 364 votes cast for the city’s mayor race, with incumbent Sue Wylie receiving the bulk with 205 votes while former council member Theodore Hugh Quisenberry received 141 votes. Both candidates ran as write-ins.

There were 700 votes cast in the race for council member. There were three seats available in the race and four candidates, three of which ran as write-ins.

The lone council member who appeared on the ballot, Erica Jones received the most votes in the council member race with 256 votes.

Write-in candidates newcomer Al Avery and incumbent Amanda Forte also won their election bids with 152 and 166 votes respectively.

Incumbent Mark Lamphier received 68 votes and did not win his seat back.

At its meeting on Nov. 25, the Clarkston City Council swore in all four candidates to their seats.

Council also voted unanimously to appoint Laura Rodgers as Mayor Pro-Tem, a position she has already held and has expressed interest in continuing.

Elected officials were encouraged by Mayor Wylie to participate in the Michigan Municipal League’s Newly Elected Officials Training course. Wylie noted that the course reviews topics elected officials should have knowledge on like the Freedom of Information Act and budgeting.