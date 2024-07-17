Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education re-organizes

By Megan Kelley

Clarkston News Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — At its meeting on June 8, the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education held its annual organizational meeting. At the meeting the board elected officers to serve as board president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.

Greg Need was nominated as board president for the 2024-2025 school year and was unanimously supported. Need served on the board between 2015 and 2022 and was then selected to fill a vacancy in 2023. Need was also the president of the board for the 2023-2024 school year.

Stefanie Crane was nominated as board vice president and was also unanimously supported. Crane was most recently the board’s treasurer during the 2023-2024 school year.

Elizabeth Egan, who was previously the board’s vice president, was unanimously selected to serve as treasurer. Last school year, Egan served as vice president of the board.

Lastly, Cheryl McGinnis was selected to stay on as board secretary.

Committee assignments include: McGinnis and Egan are a part of student reinstatement, McGinnis and Jaclyn Sivers on the policy committee, McGinnis and Amanda Love are advocacy representatives, Love is a part of transportation review, Crane and Love are on the Teaching and Learning Council, Egan will serve as Oakland Schools Representative, Steve Hyer and Sivers are on the school safety committee, Hyer and Egan are bond and construction liaisons, Need will serve as graduation liaison, Hyer is Independence Television liaison, and Crane and Egan are on the strategic planning committee.

Also in the meeting, the board approved its 2024-2025 meeting schedule which includes regular meetings on the second Monday of each month as well as a number of workshop meetings that will take place nearly once a month aside from July, November, December and March.