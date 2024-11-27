Officials in Independence Township swear in

Independence Township Supervisor Chuck Phyle takes his Oath of Office during the township swearing in ceremony last week. All officials including township trustees, clerk, treasurer and deputy officers were sworn by Judge Joe Fabrizio at Oakhurst Country Club. Photo by Megan Kelley.

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — With the election complete, Independence Township held its swearing in ceremony last week at Oakhurst Country Club.

Officials took their oath of office and were sworn in by lifelong Clarkston resident and judge for the 52nd District Court Judge Joe Fabrizio.

Elected trustees including newly elected David Hayward and incumbents Jim Tedder, Terri Nallamothu and Sam Moraco were sworn in first followed by the non-elected officials including Deputy Clerk Courtney Wahnefried, Deputy Treasurer Krista Barney and Deputy Supervisor Jennifer Speagle.

Finally, incumbent Clerk Cari Neubeck and incumbent Treasurer Paul Brown took their Oath of Office.

Rounding out the ceremony, Supervisor Chuck Phyle took his Oath of Office.

“I do want to say how much I appreciate and respect everyone here and everyone who ran. Whether the outcomes were what you wanted, it’s admirable and we all should take a second to realize what it takes to do something like that, to put yourself out there regardless of the outcome,” Phyle said after everyone had been sworn in. “I do believe that this board and the deputies are going to do a great job for the township. I have very high hopes, having spent the last two or three months with them, I know it’s going to work out great. I know that’s a big statement but I do believe firmly that things are going to get better and things are going to keep rolling the way we want to – not only physically for the township, but mentally. Let’s all get back to being kind, which is what we all are and I think that we’re going down that road now.”