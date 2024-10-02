Clarkston Community Schools reviews strategic plan for secondary education

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — At its meeting on Sept. 16, the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education received a presentation on the district’s new strategic plan. Giving the presentation to the board was Nancy Mahoney, Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services and Staci Puzio, Director of Student Growth, Well-Being and Community Partnerships.

The current strategic plan is set to finish at the end of the current school year, with this new plan carrying the district through 2030.

Mahoney began the presentation by reviewing the district’s mission and vision statement and explaining the district’s four primary goals: whole person development, foundational and academic skills, student-focused learning, and future pathways.

“Whole person development; this is all about well-being not only for students but this is for our staff as well as our community. Foundational and academic skills; this is where I tend to live the most in terms of academic achievement. Student-focused learning; looking at each student as an individual in terms of their assets and what they bring to the classroom each and every day. And then future pathways; what students are interested in and how we prepare them at the end of school,” Mahoney said.

There are 10 goals within each of the four pillars.

According to Mahoney, this year, the district is focusing on two main areas for both elementary and secondary education: multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) and social-emotional learning (SEL).

“We started the work last year and I think the pieces that we have in motion, I really want to just express the synergy that I’m seeing. There are so many leaders involved and we’re working together and I do believe that we’ll see good results because of this year,” Mahoney said.

At the secondary level, the district is focusing on tier one instruction.

“Last year we did start the four initiatives. This was: FAME (Formative Assessment for Michigan Educators), reading apprenticeship, building thinking classrooms and our restorative practice work. So, these are teacher leaders leading the work on these four initiatives and every secondary building has divided their staff into one of these four. So, they do attend and they learn together and then they implement within the classrooms and this has grown and will continue,” said Mahoney.

This year they have also started course PLCs (Professional Learning Community) and have teachers complete two data cycles a year.

Additional professional learning is also being led by School Advisory Councils (SACs), principals and other instructional coaches.

The district is also working to finalize the handbook at the secondary level and is expected to continue to enhance its system around career readiness.

When it comes to social emotional learning (SEL) the district is implementing similar practices to that of its elementary level.

“For secondary, you’ll see a lot of similarities because it’s important for us to have a K-12 system of support for our students so that it is seamless,” said Puzio.

In the classroom, they are looking into regulation strategies and professional learning for all staff members.

In the building, the district is continuing with restorative practices and has held professional learning to implement a restorative approach to conflicts and consequences.

Much like at the elementary level, student safety continues to be important for the district by maintaining consistency and documentation for threat and risk assessments and the Handle with Care program, a statewide program which allows police to notify schools when a student should be “handled with care,” remains in place.

Lastly, the district continues many of its K-12 partnerships with the community with LaFontaine and Easterseals and has also continued to work to expand family and parent engagement as well as supports for basic needs of students and around the holidays.

Additional information regarding the district’s new strategic plan, including timeline and committee members can be found online at www.clarkston.k12.mi.us/about-us/strategic-plan-2025-2030.

From August through December of this year, the team is expected to analyze spring feedback, finalize pillars and goals and synthesize the district’s community survey.

Starting in January through May of next year, the team is planning to develop strategies and get approval from the Board of Education.

See last week’s edition of The Clarkston News for an overview of the district’s strategic plan at the elementary level.