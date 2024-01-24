Clarkston Dance team golden during invitational

NOVI — Clarkston Varsity Dance competed at the second annual Novi Pom Invitational at Novi High School, Jan. 13.

The Wolves danced their way to gold in the varsity dance category.

Coaches Kelsey Chewins, Emily Comos and Megan Bryer shared they are so proud of them and all the hard work they have put in all season.

“They not only won gold but also won the terrific turner award for their precision and amazing turns,” Chewins added.

The team performs during halftime at Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball home games. The next games are this Friday against North Farmington and on Monday, Jan. 29 against Troy Athens. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

— Wendi Reardon Price

The Clarkston Varsity Dance team at the Novi Pom Invitational, Jan. 13. Photo: Provided by Clarkston Dance Program