Clarkston Farm and Garden Club meeting

The Clarkston Farm and Garden Club invites prospective members and the community to their meeting on Monday, June 6 at 7 p.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road.

The program will be “Bees in the D,” the dream of Brian Peterson-Roest. His presentation will include how he is introducing honey bee colonies and native pollinators in the city of Detroit to contribute to both the health of the honey bee colonies and education of their importance to our environment.