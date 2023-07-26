Clarkston grad sets records during All-American season

Jack Anderson, a 2019 graduate from Clarkston High School, finished a record-setting baseball season as the catcher for the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) earning a handful of accolades.

Anderson, a 2019 graduate of Clarkston High School, was selected to the 2023 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/ Rawlings All-America Second Team and the D3baseball.com All-America Third Team and is the fourth consensus All-American in CWRU program history.

Anderson set CWRU program records in the 2023 spring season with 89 hits and 25 doubles, both of which were second among all Division III players in 2023.

He finished the campaign hitting .468, the 11th-best mark in Division III, and led all CWRU players with 56 runs, five triples, 45 runs batted in, 15 stolen bases, and a .523 on-base percentage.

Anderson connected for three home runs during the year and slugged a team-high .700.

He was also named the University Athletic Association (UAA) Position Player of the Year and to the All-UAA First Team, in addition to claiming a spot on the All-Region First Team.

CWRU had one of the top strength of schedules in DIII baseball and advanced to the post-season where Jack was also named to the All-Tournament Team at the regional in Marietta, Ohio, hitting .615 with a home run.

Anderson graduated in May with his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a 3.7 cumulative grade point average, which earned him a spot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Second Team.

He will attend law school at CWRU next year, and will continue playing baseball for the Spartans to take advantage of his two more years of eligibility.

Jack is the son of Mike and Kathy Anderson from Clarkston.

PHOTO: Jack Anderson catches a pitch in Case Western Reserve University’s game against the University of Chicago. Photo: Mia Faxon