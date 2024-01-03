Clarkston High Drama Club participates in Michigan Thespian Festival

Forty-four members of the Clarkston High School Drama Club Troupe 803 attended the Michigan Thespian Festival in Lansing, the weekend of December 8.

They participated in workshops, networked with universities and theatre professionals, watched productions, and met other theatre students from all over Michigan during the festival.

Graduating seniors Alex Gianakos, Francesca Catella and Jilliana Lehman received over $527,000 in scholarship offers.

Troupe 803 participated in 15 “Thespy” entries and all received Excellent and Superior Ratings.

Receiving Superior ratings were: Olivia Lafnear in Solo Musical; Luke Agar, Solo Musical; Gianakos, Tanner Rapal, and Luke Agar, Group Musical Theatre; Noah McLean and Amelia Hepler, Acting Duet; Graham Goodrich and Aubrey Drouin, Acting Duet; Rapal, Short Film; Emma Tisdall, Solo Musical Dance; and Noah McLean, Monologue.

Receiving Excellent ratings were: Hannah Budzynski in Solo Musical and Monologue; Logan Dudek, Monologue; Keira Geering, Make-up Design; Megan Wilson and Drouin, Musical Duet; Sarah McKee and Lily Scott, Musical Duet;and Lily Spencer, Theatre Marketing. ~WRP

Clarkston High School Drama Club Troupe 803 at the annual Michigan Thespian Festival. Photo: Provided by Amy Seaman