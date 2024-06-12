Clarkston High School 2024 Senior Picnic

The Clarkston High School Senior Class of 2024 recently had a full week of festivities and fun including an opportunity to enjoy their 2024 Senior Picnic at Sashabaw Plains Park.

The Senior Celebrations Committee was responsible for putting together this event, along with many other senior-related activities that took place in the last few weeks of school. Yard signs were displayed on lawns around town proudly announcing graduating seniors, paw print shaped “shout-outs” were sold and posted around the high school, and of course, the picnic, were just some plans put into action that helped commemorate this memorable time in the graduates’ lives.

Our committee would like to thank the parents who contributed food and drink items for the picnic, monetary donations, gift cards for the prize table, and those who volunteered their time to help on the day of the event. The CHS administration and their office staff, the CHS front and counseling offices, and CHS custodial staff, helped throughout the months prior to the picnic, as well as the day of. We sincerely thank you!

We’d also like to thank and recognize many local businesses and organizations who donated monetarily, allowed for parking on their property, provided decorations, and helped with food items. All of these contributions added to the success of this event. A special thank you to The Clarkston Area Optimist Club, Susan’s Hallmark, Lowrie’s Landscape Inc., Oakland Woods Baptist Church, Perfect Pups of Clarkston,YogaVita of Clarkston, The Clarkston Eagles, Blessing Company Heating and Cooling, Serenity Grace Boutique, Brendel’s Septic, Clarkston Family Farm, Family Friendly, Inc., Keith Kocher – The Krazy Hypnosis Show, Jimmy John’s, Tim Hortons, Independence Township Parks and Recreation, Connecting Clarkston, Neiman’s Family Market, and Player Prints. The Oakland County Sheriff’s office also helped to ensure a safe event by assisting with parking for the hundreds of students attending the event. We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity of the Clarkston community and beyond!

Sincerely,

The 2024 Senior Celebrations Committee