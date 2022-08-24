Clarkston icer Dicker off to NCAA hockey with Knights

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

After playing junior hockey the past two seasons in South Carolina and Colorado, Clarkston native Brendan Dicker is again on the move after committing earlier this summer to Arcadia University, a school located in Pennsylvania.

The Knights were a first-year program in 2021-22 and Dicker, a 2019 Clarkston High School graduate, is excited to stay on the ice and restart his education.

“The coaches on my junior team last season, the Pueblo (Colo.) Bulls, did a great job getting our names and video out to colleges,” Dicker said. “Since I have been out of school for three years, I believe the smaller class sizes that Arcadia offers will help me transition easier and make me a more successful student. Arcadia is located 30 minutes from Philly, so there is plenty to do in the area. In regards to hockey, the program is only in its second year so there is a lot of excitement surrounding it.

“With Arcadia being a newer program, I want to create something special over the next four years that will forever leave an impact on the program.”

Prior to last season with the Bulls, where he collected 19 goals and 51 points in 45 regular-season games before adding three goals and six points in four USPHL playoff games, Dicker tallied 13 goals and 38 points in 2020-21 with the Charleston Colonials, a former USPHL team, and tacked on five goals and seven points in a half-dozen playoff contests.

“Brendan will be an impact player at Arcadia from Day 1,” said Arcadia head coach Vincent Pietrangelo. “His skating ability with his size gives him the ability to take over games.”

In making a milestone decision such as this, Dicker said he realizes many thanks have to be given.

“My biggest thank you has to be to my parents (Brian and Dawn) for all the support and sacrifices that they made so I could make my dream of playing collegiate hockey a reality,” said Dicker. “I also need to thank my sister (Caitlin) and grandparents, my coaches and staff from the Pueblo Bulls and all my friends, former teammates and billets.

“Hockey has allowed me to create lifelong friendships all over the world.”

PHOTO: Brendan Dicker celebrates one of his 19 goals in ‘21-22. Photo: Jayson Ortiz