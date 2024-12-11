Clarkston icers tie Byron Center 3-3

The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team went into another overtime as they hosted the Division 2 defending state champions Byron Center at Detroit Skating Club on Saturday. The Wolves tied the Bulldogs 3-3.

The Wolves carried the play in the first period of the night, out gunning the Bulldogs by a 9-5 shot margin. With 7:51 remaining in the period, Drew Swanson took a pass from Tanner Gray and drilled a lightning wrist shot off the trapper glove of Bulldog net minder Quinn Sall to stake Clarkston to a one goal lead, going into the locker room.

The Icers came out flying in the second period, and it took just 45 seconds for Drew Seiting off two snap short passes down low in front, to bulge the twine from linemates Kyle Lynch and Gavin Anderson. One minute later, with 15:15 remaining, Braxton McKee got the Bulldogs on the board, closing the gap to a single goal. McKee took a minor penalty for high sticking, but the Wolves could not manage a single shot on Sall during the power play. McKee then, nearing the end of the period skated in alone firing a shot past Clarkston goalie Calum Hartner to knot the tally at two where it stayed for the remainder of the period. The Wolves out shot the Bulldogs in the second stanza, 13-9.

The third period was marked by very physical play, the Wolves winning most of the battles along the boards. With exactly six minutes left in regulation, Lynch put Clarkston up on a precision pass from defenseman, Trey Damien. The home team then led 3-2.

With only 1:32 left to seal a victory, the McKee tied the score.

Under MHSAA Rules a tie in regulation can be extended for up to an additional eight minutes in 5-on-5 play. Neither team scored and the game ended in a 3-3 tie.

Total shots on goal in regulation tallied 32-16 for the Wolves and the overtime shots also favored the Wolves by a 4-2 margin.

Clarkston has out shot every opponent they have faced up so far this season.

“When we win the battles along the boards we carry the play and create more scoring opportunities,” said Nathan Bryer, head coach. “We stress in every way that maintaining pressure will offer more scoring chances. The team understands this, but when we do it consistently we will come out on top.”

Clarkston was victorious over Birmingham Unified on Friday in a OAA Red matchup, 5-0,

Dominating play right from the start the Wolves netted the opening goal at 3:22 remaining in the opening period. The home team rang the puck off the goal net pipes twice, before finally connecting, when Johnny Walker off of a rebound from Mike Truby and Cal Kennedy to get the Wolves on the board. Kings netminder, Abbey Hargrave-Thomas faced a barrage of 17 shots, allowing only one goal.

Clarkston’s attack continued into the second period at 11:02 remaining, when Anderson drove home his first of three points on the night from Kennedy, collecting his second assist of the night.

With 4:13 left the Icers upped the ante when Seiting recovered his own rebound from Ryan Wilford and Anderson for the third tally.

Rolling four lines from the Wolves’ bench was beginning to wear down the Kings, and with just 42 seconds left Kennedy drilled home a slot shot from George Walker for the team’s fourth goal.

The Kings’ netminder faced 22 shots with zero shots by Birmingham on Clarkston goalie Hartner.

In the third stanza, the Wolves continued the volley of shots, finally netting their fifth and final score by Stanek on a top shelf shot off if a short pass from Ryan Wilford to cap the 5-0 win.

The Wolves (2-4-1, 2-0 OAA Red) travel to USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth on Thursday to face the Division 1 State Champions, Detroit Catholic Central. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

—Jack Leech