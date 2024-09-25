Clarkston leads the league on the links

By Wendi Reardon Price

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf dominated the second OAA Red tournament of the season as they finished in first place at Pine Knob Golf Course, Sept. 16.

“We are doing great this year,” said Lezlie Hallman, head coach. “They are doing so good this year. I am so proud of them. I have eight girls on the team. They are all pitching in and doing a great job.”

Clarkston had four golfers finishing in the top ten with sophomore Lily Fishtahler in fifth place with a 79; senior Lauren Fishtahler, seventh, 82; senior Emily Sherman, ninth, 85; and sophomore Camila Garcia, tenth, 87.

The Wolves finished in first place with a 333. Rochester Adams finished in second place with a 341; Rochester, third, 343; Troy, fourth, 354; Bloomfield Hills, fifth, 371; and Lake Orion, sixth, 388.

Hallman shared the team was ecstatic winning the league at home and Pine Knob staff is always nice to them.

The winning continued as they were victorious in two matches last week.

They had a 160-179 win over Lake Orion at Boulder Pointe, Sept. 18. Lily Haviland hit a 39 for the day; Sherman and Lily Fishtahler each had a 40; and Garcia, 41.

They finished the week with a 169-172 win over Troy on Thursday.

“I was missing the Fishtahlers but everyone stepped up,” Hallman shared. “It came down to the last hole at the match – we were tied. We beat them by three. As soon as all scores were in, the Fishtahlers sent a text congratulating us. The final score was barely in and the girls were getting a message from them – ‘yay, you did it.’”

Sherman led with a 39, junior Addison Schaefer, 42; junior Lily Haviland, 43; and Garcia, 45.

“They are doing good and every time we win it just pumps them up even more,” Hallman said. “They know between themselves and the other teams how it’s going. They are really invested in it.”

The Wolves are currently first in the league. They compete in the Oakland County meet on Wednesday and the OAA Red/White tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Both tournaments are at Fieldstone Golf Club in Auburn Hills.

“I am real proud. It’s been an amazing year for the girls,” Hallman said. “They knew they could do it and they are putting everything into it.”

She added the team only has two seniors on the team.

“I have possibilities because the juniors are improving,” Hallman said. “I have a couple of sophomores who are doing well. I think our team will be good. Every year they seem to improve from the previous year. They are really dedicated to it – that’s nice.”