Clarkston Optimists hold annual OptiFest Aug. 3

The Clarkston Area Optimist Club is holding its annual Clarkston Area Optimist OptiFest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Renaissance High School on Aug. 3.

The family-oriented event will feature games, fun, food and education.

The event is free and open to the public with ample parking at the back of the school.

This year’s festival features newly added basketball free throw contests, a “Make It, Take It” arts and crafts tent, henna art experience, a pizza eating contest and a tug of war contest.

The OptiFest will also include a petting zoo, kids inflatables, informational tents, food and beverages, lawn games, face painting, a blueberry pie eating contest, a bike safety clinic and more fun activities. Prizes are available for contest winners. This year, OptiFest will also feature an art project and teen center information tent for 6-12 graders showcasing Social Medium, LLC.

For more information including the full schedule and sign up links for contests, please visit clarkstonoptimists.org. The website has the full schedule and sign-up links for the contests.

Renaissance High School is located at 6558 Waldon Road, in Clarkston. — M.K.