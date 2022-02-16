Clarkston racers succeed in divisionals

The Clarkston JV Ski teams finished the season with Divisionals on Feb. 8.

The girls finished in second place in the Giant Slalom with 29 points.

Elliott Baetens led the team, finishing in first place in the combined time of 40.98. Sydney Draksler finished in third place, 42.54; Vanessa Micallef, eighth, 47.41; Nicole Smith, 17th, 49.66; Ella Reed, 24th, 50.75; and Maya Mucha, 53. 47.

The boys finished in fourth place with 98 points. Ryan McKay led the team, finishing in seventh place in combined time of 42.51; Aiden Pagel, 23rd, 45.95; Michael Brancheau, 28th, 46.90; Aaron Micallef, 40th, 49.45; Brandon Browne, 45th, 52.30; Richie Majewski, 46th, 52.67; and Kaiden Rose, 47th, 53.01.

Clarkston Varsity Ski teams raced in the Pine Knob League Divisionals last week.

The girls team finished in first place with 47 points overall. They had 23 points from Slalom and 24 from Giant Slalom.

Notre Dame Prep finished in second place with 65 points. Rochester Adams finished in third place, 114; Cranbrook/Kingswood, fourth, 173.5; Bloomfield Hills, fifth, 189; Berkley/Troy Athens, sixth, 235; Detroit Country Day, seventh, 246; Rochester, eighth, 251; Stoney Creek, ninth, 256.5; Lake Orion, tenth, 366; and Avondale/Troy, 11th, 415.

The girls finished in first place in the Slalom race on Feb. 9.

Courtney Bayley led the team finishing in third place in combined time of 42.64. Sydney Thomas finished in fifth place, 44.45; Phoebe Savoie, sixth, 44.50; Trisha Verbeke, ninth, 46.16; Cameron Brosky, tenth, 46.82; Cameron Thomas, 15th, 48.61; and Lyndsey Nicosia, 59th, 69.21.

The girls finished in first place in the Giant Slalom on Feb. 10. Savoie led the team finishing in third place, 38.60; Bayley, fourth, 38.68; Maddie Leithauser, eighth, 39.73; Cameron Thomas, ninth, 40.11; Nicosia and Brosky tied for 11th, 40.44.

The boys finished in fourth place in the Pine Knob League Divisional with 163 points overall. They had 56 points from Giant Slalom and 107 points from Slalom races.

The boys finished in seventh place in the Slalom with score of 107.

Sawyer Haiss led the team finishing in seventh place in time of 42.63. Max Ashley finished in 31st place in time of 49.10; Evan Savoie, 34th, 49.52; Jeremy Nord, 35th, 49.79; Luke Farella, 37th, 50.25; and Bedford Muzzy, 45th, 53.67.

The boys finished in third place in the Giant Slalom. Farella led the team finished in fifth place, 37.32; Noah Ostheimer, eighth, 37.91; Haiss, 12th, 38.41; Nord, 31st, 41.03; Ashley, 36th, 41.36; and Evan Savoie, 37th, 41.38.

Rochester Adams finished in first place with 50 points; Notre Dame Prep, second, 98; Lake Orion, third, 146; Berkley/Troy Athens, fifth, 175; Stoney Creek, sixth, 186; Bloomfield Hills, seventh, 202; Rochester, ninth, 345; Avondale/Troy, tenth, 348; Detroit Country Day, 11th, 441; and Waterford United, 12th, 456.

Clarkston competes in the MHSAA Skiing Division 1 Regional 2 at Pine Knob Ski Resort on Wednesday. They compete in the Southeastern Michigan Ski League Championships on Tuesday, Feb. 22.