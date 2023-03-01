Clarkston resident pens book on workplace connections

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

During the pandemic, social interaction took a different turn as Zoom meetings and working remotely became commonplace.

Now three years later, connecting in the workplace can still be an issue, according to Clarkston resident and national digital wellness and human connection expert Mark Ostach, who recently wrote a book, “If You Really Knew Me…: The Secret to Creating a Culture of Connection & Belonging.”

“Since this was my second book, I already had a grasp on the publishing process,” said Ostach. “It took about 18 months from start to finish. Most of my work focuses on helping encourage connection and belonging in the workplace. As we embark on the future of a hybrid world, we need to refresh the ways in which we foster human connection. In some cases, we may never meet the people we work with beyond a video meeting.

“What started as a simple warmup exercise to encourage co-worker connection during the pandemic is now reigniting human connection around the world. This powerful prompt, ‘if you really knew me,’ has led to a tidal wave of people being vulnerable, helping to create a sense of connection and belonging within their teams. We found employees during the pandemic lockdowns felt isolated, disengaged and depressed. Social connection has shown to lower anxiety and depression and actually improve our immune systems.”

Ostach said his book features stories, resources, and real people revealing things about their lives that create a common ground which “goes beyond the details of their LinkedIn profiles.”

“By the time you’re finished reading this book, you’ll be able to apply the secret to creating a culture of connection and belonging in your life,” said Ostach. “My hope is that people realize that we are made for connection. If you are feeling isolated or spending too much time stuck in your digital life, this book will provide some great resources to help you foster meaningful connections in your life.

“By neglecting our need for social connection, we put our health at risk. Social connection is a critical area as we advance the hybrid workplace and our understanding of what makes us healthy. It will take time for employees to be connected beyond the surface. The exercise sparks vulnerability and gets people to foster a better sense of social connectedness right out of the gate. Finding ways to foster a culture of social connection will help people better handle stress in improving their overall health.”

For more info, visit markostach.com. Books are also available on Amazon.

PHOTO: Mark Ostach is a national digital wellness and human connection expert who has resided in Clarkston for almost one year. Photo provided