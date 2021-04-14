Clarkston Road paving update

A recent city meeting with the Road Commission for Oakland County revealed there are no simple solutions for addressing the standing water on Clarkston Road in the approach to Main Street.

RCOC has been working on a design that will include wider lanes and a longer right turn lane on Clarkston Road for drivers turning north, but storm water drainage continues to be the major obstacle.

The estimated budget for RCOC to rebuild the roadway is $290,000, but this increases to $2 million or more when storm water drainage solutions are added in. It was agreed in the meeting that a joint solution with MDOT (who owns and maintains Main Street) will be key to making the project viable, according to Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith.