Clarkston sisters loving life on stage

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

For Irelyn and Addison Tereau, their biggest excitement in life comes from the theater.

The Clarkston sisters (Irelyn in eighth grade at Clarkston Junior High and Addison in fifth grade at Bailey Lake Elementary) were recently on stage for “Cinderella” over the summer at Pontiac’s Flagstar Strand Theatre.

That was their most recent performance, but it won’t be their last.

“My first involvement was when I was five years old,” said Irelyn, whose favorite role was as a Pink Lady during a past performance of “Grease” at Lamphere High School. “The excitement of performing on stage along with the energy of everyone during rehearsals keeps me hooked.”

Addison said getting involved in “Cinderella” for her first roles gave her the itch to keep acting.

“I am a good singer and wanted to be in a musical, so I signed up for Cinderella,” said Addison. “What has kept me hooked are my castmates. ‘Cinderella’ was my favorite and my roles were a villager, a mouse, and a flower girl.”

Both girls have aspirations to stay on stage as long as possible.

“I want to go the NYU for acting and become an actor,” Irelyn said.

“I will probably do it in high school, but I don’t know about college,” added Addison.

The Tereau family moved to Clarkston during the pandemic in 2020 and has loved the experiences the town brings.

“I really like Clarkston village because there are a lot of kids,” Addison said.

“It has been two years now,” Irelyn added. “I love all the friends I have made.”

Addison will be back on stage this month in “The Wizard of Oz.”

PHOTO: Irelyn and Addison Tereau