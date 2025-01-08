Clarkston skiers open their race season this week at Pine Knob

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Clarkston Varsity Boys and Girls Ski teams are ready to get the winter season started as they compete in their first races, scheduled this week at Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort.

Captains Ryan Bushroe, Jeremy Nord, Evan Savoie and Cameron Thomas shared their goals for the season and what they are looking forward to in 2025.

“As a team, last season we were able to do some really great things,” said Thomas for the girls teams.

The varsity girls team finished in third place in the MHSAA Division 1 State Championship. They finished undefeated in the Pine Knob Division, champions at the Southeastern Michigan Ski League (SEMSL) meet and regional champions for the sixth time.

“I am excited to get the chance to build off of what we have already created and hopefully achieving everything I know we are capable of,” she said.

Thomas shared her goal for the team is to support and challenge on race days and in practices to achieve personal bests and push each other.

“I hope we are a competitive team throughout the regular season and make it to states,” she said. “My personal goal is to stay mentally focused even under the pressure of races and maintain a positive mindset as well as challenging myself to step outside of my comfort zone in my skiing.”

The boys varsity team finished last season third overall in the Pine Knob Division and third at the regional meet. They took sixth place at the SEMSL meet and eighth place at the state championship.

“The team is looking very competitive this year with hopes for some strong placements in major races,” Savoie said. “If we play our cards right a good team placement at states is very possible.”

Bushroe shared he was excited to be part of the Clarkston ski team again this year.

“I’m looking forward to skiing with all of the new people who have joined this year and seeing what we can accomplish together,” he said. “I’m looking forward to watching our new skiers and JV racers compete at the Don Thomas race. I’m definitely excited for the big races at the end of the season. The other big event of our season is the weekend we spend training up north. This is a great opportunity to test our skills on a different hill and bond as a team.”

He added his personal goals include doing well at the regional meet at Mt. Holly in February and placing at the state championship to get on the podium.

“My goal for our team is that we do well at regionals and make it to the state finals as a team,” Bushroe continued. “I hope as we go through the season together we all advance our skills and our bonds as teammates and friends.”

Nord agreed, sharing he was excited to see how the new athletes develop over the season with a lot freshmen and first time racers on the team.

“I’m hoping that development will come naturally to them,” he said.

Nord added one of his personal goals is to always find one good thing about each run he takes.

“I think mental discipline is very important in skiing,” he said. “It is really easy to be negative with yourself so I am trying to always find something positive to keep myself in the right headspace.”

The JV teams and first time racers competed on Tuesday.

The varsity teams race the Slalom today, Jan. 8, and the Giant Slalom on Thursday against Cranbrook, Waterford and Berkley/Athens. Both races begin at 4 p.m.

JV teams race in the Giant Slalom on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m.

The varsity teams race Rochester Adams, Bloomfield, and Troy/Avondale on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The Slalom race begins at 2:30 p.m. and Giant Slalom, 4 p.m.

“I am really looking forward to the team,” Thomas said. “The team always has a really good energy and enthusiasm, and we have a lot of fun.”