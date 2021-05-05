Clarkston track and field looks ahead to upcoming league meets

The Wolves fell to the Dragons in their track and field meet at Lake Orion High School, April 28.

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Track and Field team lost 94-43.

The results for Clarkston placing in the top three in the track events include: in the 100-meter dash, Glenn Wood finishing in third place in the time of 11.9; 200-meter dash, Mark Palmeter, third, 24.1; 400-meter dash, Palmeter, first, 54.0; Bo Anderson, second, 55.0; 800-meter dash, Andrew Sesti, second, 2:08.2; 1,600-meter run, Sesti, first, 4:39.4; 110-meter hurdles, Drew Radlick, first , 16.4; Robert Spencer, second, 17.2; and 300-meter hurdles, Radlick, second, 43.1; Spencer, third, 43.6.

The boys finished in second place in the relay events with a time of 47.1 in the 400-meter relay; 1:37.3 in the 800-meter relay; 3:49.0 in the 1,600-meter relay; and 8:35.7 in the 3,200-meter relay.

For the field events: in the shot put, Ben Haas finished in first place, 50-00; discus, Haas, third, 117-09; high jump, Valen Kurmaniak, second, 5-06; pole vault, Brendan Farmer, second, 9-06; and long jump, Joey Taverna, third, 19-00.5.

The girls lost to Lake Orion, 84-52.

The results for Clarkston playing in the top three in the track events include: in the 100-meter dash, Jurney Harris in first place, 13.3; 400-meter dash, Shannon Billette, first, 1:04.4; Emily Valencia, third, 1:05.3; 800-meter dash, Alexandra Brigham, third, 2:40.3; 1,600-meter run, Brigham, first, 5:39.9; Kelsey Roth, second, 5:49; Mattie Drennan, third, 5:51.3; 100-meter hurdles, Karlie Papst, second, 18.4; Brooke Perry, third, 18.4; and 300-meter hurdles, Perry, second, 55.2; Madie Carpentier, third, 55.7.

Clarkston finished in first place in the 1,600-meter relay in the time of 4:39.2; and in the 3,200-meter relay, 10:33.5.They finished in second in the 800-meter relay, 2:03.8.

For field events, in the high jump, Carpentier, first place, 4-08.02; Lily Kurmaniak, second, 4-08.01; pole vault, Genna Golab, third, 10-00; Hannah Golab, fourth, 9-06; and long jump, Valencia, third, 15-00; Emma Larkins, fourth, 14-07.5.

Clarkston competed in the Waterford Mott Ashley-Brennan Relays on Saturday. Highlights for the boys included Sesti finishing in first place in the 3,200-meter run in the time of 9:37.80; and Haas finishing in first in shot put, 50-09; and second in discus, 130-08.

For the boys in the 1,600-meter run, Brady Bergman finished in 11th place, 4:42.18; Bryce Nowik, 18th, 5:02.05; Alex Wilhelm, 19th, 5:05.13; Henry Poploskie, 28th, 5:22.28; 300-meter hurdles, Spencer, third, 43.70; Colin Bastuba, 12th, 46.03; Radlick, 16th, 47.78.

For relay events the team of Radlick, Spencer, Bastuba and Palmeter finished in fifth place in the 1,600-meter relay, 3:43.47. The team of Palmeter, Wood, Keehan LaVell and Brock Trevino finished in sixth in the 800-meter relay, 1:39.91.

In the 800-400-400-800-meter, the team of Taverna, Trevino, LaVell and Frank Schuster finished in sixth place, 6:19.51.

In the 1,200-400-800-1,600-meter, the team of Taverna, Gunnar Karlstrom, Anderson and Sesti finished in second place, 10:58.48.

For field events, in the shot put, Jamael McKinney, 19th place, 31-03; Cobe Panek, 22nd, 26-06; discus, McKinney, 16th, 87-0; Panek, 22nd, 64-07; high jump, Valen Kurmaniak, sixth, 5-06; pole vault, Brendan Farmer, fifth, 9-0; and long jump, Palmeter, fifth, 18-03; Taverna, seventh, 17-04.5; LaVell, 15th, 15-07.

For the girls, in the 1,600-meter run, Roth, sixth place, 5:52.84; Crysta Gasiorowski, 16th place, 6:11.48; Mackenzie Montigano, 22nd place, 6:29.71; Lori Wilson, 23rd place, 6:44.2; 3,200-meter run, Brigham, second place, 11:55.16; Drennan, sixth place, 12:36.01; and 300-meter hurdles, Perry, sixth place, 54.65; Carpentier, seventh place, 54.90.

For the relay events, the team of Hannah Golab, Katrina Massey, Harris and Carpentier finished in fifth place in the 400-meter relay, 55.38. The team of Lily Kurmaniak, Billette, Perry and Valencia finished in fifth place, 4:39.58. The team of Sammie Carpentier, Emma Larkins, Harris and Massey finished in sixth place, 2:01.32.

The team of Roth, Montigano, Gasiorowski and Wilson finished in sixth place in the 6,400-meter relay, 25.16.69.

In the 800-400-400-800-meter, Cate Cotter, Billette, Kurmaniak and Rebekah Wilson finished in third place, 7:35.51.

In the 1,200-400-800-1,600-meter, Drennan, Valencia, Billette and Brigham finished in fourth place, 13:48.26. The team of Perry, Harris, Genna Golab and Madie Carpentier finished in fourth place in the 400-meter shuttle hurdles, 1:16.95.

For field events, in the shot put, Kaelyn Rhyndress finished in 18th place, 21-03; Nicole McCowey, 21st, 19-09; Allie Danatzko, 22nd, 18-00; discus, Danatzko, 16th, 52-02; McCowey, 22nd, 44-03; Kaitlin Parks, 23rd, 43-08; high jump, Kurmaniak, second, 4-10; Madie Carpentier, fourth, 4-08; Sammie Carpentier, eighth, 4-03; pole vault, Genna Golab, first, 10-0; Hannah Golab, fifth, 9-0; and long jump, Massey, sixth, 14-01.5; Valencia, tenth, 13-6.5; Genna Golab, 13th, 13-0.75.

The Wolves head to Oxford on Wednesday for their OAA dual meet. They head to the New Balance Invite with the girls competing on Friday and boys competing on Saturday.

They host Rochester on Monday with the first event beginning at 4:30 p.m.