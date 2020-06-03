Clarkston veterans honored on Memorial Day

While many Memorial Day events were canceled due to the COVID-19 virus, including the annual Memorial Day program at Lakeview Cemetery sponsored by Campbell-Richmond Post 63, two members of the American Legion made certain that veterans were not forgotten.

Don Carter, former Sergeant at Arms, and Barney Schoenfeld, former Post Commander of Post 63, went to the cemetery Memorial Day morning to honor deceased veterans by their playing of “Taps” and the traditional lowering of the American flag to a half-mast position as a symbol of gratitude for Clarkston’s service to our nation.

“No veteran should be forgotten at this time and we, as a nation, owe them this much,” said Carter.

“It was a small gesture but came with a large sense of respect and thankfulness,” added Schoenfeld.

Both veterans were especially honored to be able to perform this small event in light of the cancellation of the traditional ceremony. Campbell-Richmond Post 63 has been performing a traditional Memorial Day event for more than 80 years at Lakeview Cemetery.