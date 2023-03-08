Clarkston Village Players continue to bring talent to local stage

Clarkston Village Players will next present “Blithe Spirit,” by Noel Coward, which opens March 10 and runs weekends through March 25 at the Depot Theatre, 4861 White Lake Road.

The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally} by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” one Madame Arcati.

As the (worldly and un-) personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, “passes over,” joins Elvira, and the two “blithe spirits” haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.

In addition, as part of their new Second Season for 2022-23, Clarkston Village Players has an evening of original one-act and 10-minute plays that will be performed on April 15 at 7:30 p.m. and April 16 at 2 p.m.

This is the first time the group has showcased original works written by local playwrights. There will be eight works performed on stage by an ensemble cast. Clarkston Village Players initiated the Second Season to provide additional opportunities for local audiences to visit the theater and also to better utilize the theater in between productions. Clarkston Village Players plans to make this an ongoing program if it continues to be successful.

10-Minute Plays:

– “Memory Lane,” by Jeffrey M. Shuster, directed by Karen McClellan – A chance encounter of two former high school sweethearts at the mall.

– “She’s a What?” by Al Bartlett, directed by Charles Craves – A first-time father’s reaction to his newborn baby girl.

– “Phone-Zheimer’s,” by Jim Pike, directed by Karen McClellan – A retired history professor who recently moved out of the city commiserates with a waitress at the local diner.

– “A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words,” by Udi Kapen, directed by Karen McClellan – Two adult brothers discover an incriminating photograph when going through their deceased father’s memorabilia.

One-Act Plays:

– “Beverly Hills,” by Richard Johnson, directed by Sara Sanger – A husband and wife from Michigan sit next to a local couple on their first visit to Beverly Hills who regale them with tales of movie stars.

– “Surviving Bianca,” by Jackie Sue Salter, directed by Sara Sanger – The manager of Akron Opera Co. struggles with the demands of an international diva.

– “Lee and Mary,” by Richard Johnson, directed by Joe Mishler – A conversation between Lee Iacocca and his wife about his designs for a new iconic sports car.

– “The Final Frontier,” by Udi Kapen, directed by Jim Pike – An avid Star Trek fan is forced to choose between his wife and her plans vs. a Star Trek convention.

Tickets can be purchased online at clarkstonvillageplayers.csstix.com or by calling 248-425-5842.

— Matt Mackinder

PHOTO: From left, Lois Keel (Mrs. Bradman), John Dunning (Dr. Bradman), Megan Wright (Elvira), Gary Essenmacher (Charles), Lilija Shugar (Edith) Kendra Stankiewicz (Ruth) and Janet Jimenez (Madame Arcati). Photo: Sara Sanger