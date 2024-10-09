Clarkston volleyball holds top of OAA Red

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

ROCHESTER HILLS — Clarkston Varsity Volleyball has been ruling the court.

They opened last week with wins over two of the three Rochester schools, with 3-0 wins over Rochester Adams and Rochester.

“I really like how we’re playing right now,” said Ali Smith, head coach, adding against the Highlanders the team played well and against Rochester it could have been better. “But we found ways to score and found ways to win – I was happy with that as well. Rochester was pretty good, really aggressive attacking.”

The Wolves went 25-19, 25-18 and 25-22 against Rochester.

Sophomore Marlie Smith had eight digs, five kills, three aces and 24 assists. Senior Addison Newblatt had 12 kills, and ten digs. Senior Rylee Hunt had nine kills and two blocks. Senior Skylar Alvrez seven digs, sophomore Maya Kuebler had three aces and senior Isabelle Henry had two blocks.

Smith added the season has been going well and the team’s losses have been to ranked teams – Jenison, Rockford and Forest Hills Northern during the West and East Challenge, Sept. 21.

“It was great to see how we match up against teams on the west side of the state, getting an idea and preparing ourselves for the postseason,” she shared.

Clarkston went 2-1 in the Power Series Championship, the last power series of the season with wins over Frankenmuth and Brighton and a loss to South Lyon East.

“It should be great competition in a really good day of volleyball,” Smith said.

The Wolves defeated Frankenmuth, 2-0, 25-23, 25-21. Newblatt had three aces, six digs and eight kills. Hunt also had eight kills. Lozzi had 14 digs. M. Smith had 19 assists, five digs. Kuebler had seven digs and Alvrez had six digs.

Clarkston defeated Brighton, 2-1, 25-20, 13-25, 15-13. Newblatt had 12 kills and 12 digs. M. Smith had three aces, seven digs and 25 assists. Kuebler had ten digs and Hunt had seven kills.

The Wolves lost to South Lyon East, 17-25, 25-22 and 15-9. M. Smith had three aces, 14 digs and 15 assists and Kuebler had eight kills and 12 digs. Newblatt had seven kills and Alverez had three aces.

The Wolves (20-4) opened the week against Lake Orion in Clarkston’s Pink Out and won 3-1. More details in next week’s edition. They head to Bloomfield Hills on Thursday.

“Both are probably the top two other teams in the conference,” said Smith. “We’ve got a competitive week next week.”

She added the team’s strengths include playing confidently.

“We are really locking in on serving more consistently and tougher from the service line, which has been a goal for us since the beginning of August,” Smith said. “We’re playing grittier, more discipline defense than we were a month ago and it’s resulting in in point or more opportunities to score. And We’re getting a little bit more offensive production than we were a month ago. Those three things are really moving along in the right direction to help us in this stretch of conference play and going into the postseason.”

The Wolves compete in the Beast of the East on Saturday. They host West Bloomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and Stoney Creek on Thursday, Oct. 17. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.