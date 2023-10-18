Clarkston Volleyball remains undefeated in OAA Red play

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

OXFORD — Clarkston Varsity Volleyball remained undefeated in the OAA Red with wins over Oxford and Bloomfield Hills last week.

“It was really good,” said Ali Smith, head coach, after the Wolves defeated Oxford last Thursday, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12. “It’s homecoming week for us so everybody gets a little squirrely during the week. It’s really at the front of our minds to stay focused throughout homecoming week. We had two huge matches this week and tonight clenched the league title.”

She added it was an all around team effort.

“We spread the ball out and people did their jobs which we have been preaching,” Smith said.

Clarkston opened the week with a 3-0 win over Bloomfield Hills, Oct. 10, 25-13, 25-10, 25-9.

“They came out, they competed,” said Smith. “We put a tremendous amount of service pressure on them. We played a very clean, very controlled game and that’s why I believe we won.”

Marlie Smith had 13 kills, seven assists and five digs. Cayla Cogan had 11 kills and four digs. Addison Newblatt had six kills, 12 digs and three aces. Kiley Gallagher had six aces, eight assists and 17 digs.

“Kiley played excellent,” Smith added.

Emery Kuebler had two aces, three kills, four digs and 22 assists.

Smith added they just have to be gritty and find ways to win.

“Not every night is going to be perfect,” she said. “Not every night is going to go your way. That is experience we want to be able to draw from moving forward into post season.”

Clarkston (18-2, 6-0 OAA Red) heads to Stoney Creek on Wednesday for their last league game. They head to the East vs. West Challenge at Lowell High School on Saturday.

“We haven’t seen a ton of teams from the west side of the state so I am really excited to see what’s going on over there,” Smith said. “It’s always a great, competitive tournament Lowell puts on.”

She added they are excited to played Lowell and Marian because they haven’t had an opportunity to play them yet.

“Just see what else is out there so we can better prepare,” she said.