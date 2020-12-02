Clarkston youngster succeeding helping others

Bailey Lake Elementary fifth-grade student Evelyn Turcsak stands in front of her table where she sold face masks and pillows last Saturday to raise money to buy pajamas for the women and children at HAVEN. Photo by Matt Mackinder

As a fifth-grade student at Bailey Lake Elementary, Evelyn Turcsak has her priorities in order.

Last weekend, for the fourth straight year, she stood outside Flo’s Sewing, Tuxedo and Dry Cleaning in Ortonville – a business in her family – selling homemade face masks and pillows to raise money to buy pajamas for women and children at Pontiac’s HAVEN.

Her goal was to raise money for 30 pairs of pajamas, but that number was doubled – and then some – as she was able to raise money for 98 pairs of pajamas and 50 pairs of socks/slippers.

“I think the day went well, certainly raised way more than I ever thought I would,” said Turcsak. “There were so many generous donations Saturday, and I will have to sew a lot more next year. My pillows sold out so quick and I only have a few of the 30 face masks that my grandma, Terri, made for me to sell.

“My little brother is now even more inspired to raise money next year to help collect toys to donate to kids in need.”

Turcsak’s uncle, Ryan Kelly at Remax Eclipse, plans to match her final numbers with a donation of his own.

— Matt Mackinder