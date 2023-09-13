Class of 1973 reunion

The Clarkston High School Class of 1973 50th class reunion was held at Deer Lake Athletic Club on Aug. 26

Over 30 classmates attended the event, which celebrated the first-ever class to graduate and walk across the stage at Clarkston’s Pine Knob Music Theatre.

PHOTO: During dinnertime Angela Hyndman-Kerr, Jim Wilson and spouse, Terry Green and spouse, Jim Davis, and Ken Bigger enjoy each other’s company as part of the night’s events at the Deer Lake Athletic Club. See more photos in this week’s print edition. Photo: Melissa Dell