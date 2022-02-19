Claudia Gooden, 85

Claudia May Gooden, of Clarkston, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the age of 85.

She was born on May 29, 1936 in Oxford to parents Merwin Miller and Winifred May Kintz (nee Yarrow).

She graduated from Oxford High School and retired from the Oakland County Court House. Her hobbies included writing poetry, painting and baking. She was very creative and talented in the arts.

Claudia is survived by children Kirk Baker Sr., Gregory Baker, Teresa Baker, and Lisa (Rick) Nicholson, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one sibling Clifford (Patsy) Kintz, and two nephews.

As were her wishes, a private burial will take place at Metamora Cemetery.

Those desiring may make a memorial contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and/or Methodist Children’s Home Society in honor of Claudia.

Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home, Waterford.